POCATELLO – The United Way of Southeastern Idaho moved into their new office at 101 N Main St. in Old Town Pocatello just a month before the pandemic hit SE Idaho but now is taking the opportunity to officially cut the ribbon on October 1 at 11am for the new location in the heart of the community while kicking off this year’s annual campaign.
The curbside event will be a chance to rally the community around this year’s campaign message: RiseUp for Southeastern Idaho.
The United Way of Southeastern Idaho is focusing its community impact work on four key areas after a period of strategic planning that started before the pandemic and wrapped up this past summer. The four areas of impact focus are on 1) Access to affordable housing/shelter; 2) Access to mental and primary healthcare; 3) Addressing food insecurity; and 4) Improving educational outcomes from cradle to career in our region.
These impact areas build on work already started prior to the pandemic but will provide the organization with a strategic focus to meet our region’s most urgent needs and resource gaps.
United Way of Southeastern Idaho CEO Kevin Bailey said, “One of the data points we looked at was community feedback from SE Idahoans through our COVID impacts survey. Families from all income levels overwhelmingly reported to us that access to mental health care was the primary community resource gap in SE Idaho.”
Bailey said, “Our campaign this year will really focus on these four areas to help rally our community around addressing these community needs. The United Way of Southeastern Idaho plays a vital role in
making investments in programs that meet these needs while also providing expertise, advocacy, and coalition building around these issue areas to address them at a systemic level.”
Giving to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s annual campaign can be done via a participating workplace campaign or as an individual by donating at www.unitedwaysei.org
100 percent of funds given by individuals in this campaign stay in our 7 county SE Idaho region and 100 percent of funds given by individuals go to community or United Way of SE Idaho run programs and initiatives. United Way of SE Idaho’s overhead is generously covered via corporate partnerships and foundation funders.
“This is probably the most important campaign in years because now, more than ever, our community needs a strong response from those who are able to give to continue supporting vital programs and services in our region,” Bailey said.
To learn more about how you can impact these critical areas of need in our region or run a United Way of SE Idaho campaign, visit www.unitedwaysei.org.