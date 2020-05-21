POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s inaugural Day of Action rallied volunteers to help distribute 40,000 pounds of donated Amy’s Kitchen Food Product to partner agencies in the region. In total, volunteers distributed food to 23 nonprofit agencies and organizations in the region, and agencies took in anywhere from a few dozen cases of product to a whole pallet.
United Way of SE Idaho partners, such as the Oneida Crisis Center in Malad City will use the food to stock their food pantry for community members in need and those seeking shelter from domestic violence. Other partners receiving food included a number of senior centers in the region, smaller food pantries and Benny’s Pantry at Idaho State University to serve students in need.
Volunteers from United Way of Southeastern Idaho community partners stepped up from ICCU, Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance, Portneuf Quality Alliance, American Falls School District, JustServe, North Bannock Fire Department and Leadership Pocatello to help get food to those in need.
United Way of Southeastern Idaho Resource Development Manager Wendi Ames said, “We are so grateful to Amy’s Kitchen for their generous donation of over 40,000 pounds of food and to our amazing volunteers who stepped up to fill the shelves of our partners who are on the front lines of keeping families fed during this difficult time.” Ames said to stay tuned, as the United Way of Southeastern Idaho will be having a second Day of Action in July with details to be announced next month.
Amy’s Kitchen co-founder, Rachel Berliner, said, “At Amy’s, taking care of people is at the heart of everything we do and as a food company, we know how important it is to have good, safe food available for ourselves and our loved ones. We are proud to partner with the United Way of Southeastern Idaho to help ensure that those in need can eat well, especially as we face the challenges of this time together.”