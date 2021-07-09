People take medications for their mental well-being every day, but many people still fear these prescriptions. The most common fear is that taking a medication will change their personality. This fear is a misconception. Most people find these medications allow them to take charge of their lives. It is important to communicate with your doctor about how the medication is making you feel, and the possible side effects, so they can change the dosage or change the medication.
The possible side effects depend on the medication and the unique characteristics of the person and a medication’s interaction with other medicines being taken. Certain side effects are common, and many are mild. However, there are sometimes side-effects that are much less common but can be more severe. These considerations make it essential that you communicate effectively with your prescriber before deciding to increase/decrease or discontinuing a medication.
Medications for mental health conditions can be thought of in some major categories and within those categories can be different classes. Below are four of the major categories with some of the more common side effects but remember that not all classes of medications have the same common side effects.
Antipsychotics: People might experience trouble with balance or walking. Some are more likely to cause, weight gain, constipation, sexual functioning problems, stiffness and shakiness.
Antidepressants: People commonly have mild upset stomach, but this usually resolves within a few days. They may also experience insomnia or drowsiness, dizziness, headache or sexual functioning problems.
Anti-anxiety medications: There are several classes of anti-anxiety medications including some of the antidepressant medications. Some of these medications can be addictive so should be used with caution. These can cause concentration and memory problems, headaches, digestive problems, blurry vision and emotional dysfunction.
Mood stabilizers: There are different classes of medicines that might include lithium, anticonvulsants or antipsychotics. Each class has its own set of common side effects, so it’s important to talk to your doctor.
While all that might sound a little scary and confusing, it’s important to note that you won’t necessarily experience any side effects, they’re just a possibility. Your doctor is required to explain them and give you the opportunity to ask questions. Again, it’s important to keep communicating with your doctor about your side effects, so your health improves instead of getting worse.
People often ask about off-label medications. “Off-label” means they haven’t been approved by the FDA for a given condition. Your doctor should be clear about the limits of the research around off-label medication and always check for different options. It is not uncommon for a patient and their physician to decide that using an off-label medication might be appropriate to try, especially if other medications have failed to work well for symptom relief or side effects were not tolerable.
You may also hear about the term, generic medications. These are similar, but not exactly the same as brand name medications. The FDA only requires that generic medications contain the same active chemicals as those in brand name medications and that the medication is available in the same form- tablets, capsules, patches or injections. Make sure to talk to your doctor about the differences between generic medications and brand name medications.
Remember, medications can greatly help you to improve your mental health, help you to recovery and empower you take back your life. Any medicine’s effectiveness is determined by a variety of patient characteristics that are biological and behavioral. Following the plan consistently is very important as is remembering that many medications take days to weeks to become most effective. Ultimately, it’s vital that you communicate with your doctor about your side effects, so they can use their expertise to tailor that medicine for you.
Dr. Dennis Woody is a pediatric neuropsychologist providing support to Optum Idaho’s Medical team for care management and has been with the team since 2013. Before coming to Optum, Dr. Woody practiced in Idaho for 27 years with an emphasis in consultation for children and adolescents with neurodevelopmental, neurological and behavioral health concerns.