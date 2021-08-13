Many people that are emotional eaters yet many of these individuals aren’t aware of the negative consequences associated with emotional eating (EM). EM is an unhealthy coping mechanism and for many, they don’t know how to recognize it. Emotional eaters often use food to avoid negative emotions or to soothe themselves. It’s also extremely common in many cultures to celebrate with food or to use food as a reward, but this positive association with food can be equally as bad for you. Therefore, it’s important to understand emotional eating and what drives it.
If you are worried that you’re an emotional eater, ask yourself these questions:
— Do I find myself standing in front of the fridge or reaching for junk food when I’m bored, lonely or tired?
— When I’m stressed out at work, do I regularly visit the vending machines?
— Do I celebrate good news with food or reward myself with food?
— Do I find myself mindlessly eating despite being full?
— Do I feel guilty after eating large amounts of food when I’m not hungry?
— Do many of my social activities with friends and family involve going out to lunch or dinner?
If you answered yes to any of these, you may be an emotional eater. EM can lead to serious and chronic health problems because emotional eaters tend to gravitate toward high-calorie, sweet, salty and/or fatty foods which can lead to obesity, hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol and heart disease.
Most people aren’t aware they’re using food as a coping skill so it’s important to understand and identify your triggers. This is the first step to gaining better control of your eating habits. Therefore, one of the best ways to learn your triggers is by keeping a food journal for a few weeks to a month. It’s encouraged that you write down everything you eat, when, where and how much you eat and how you feel at that time. Also, ask yourself if you’re truly hungry or if you’re actually thirsty. This awareness is important since dehydration can trigger hunger cues and trick us into eating when we just need water. Once you have collected this information, you should notice specific patterns. For example, you may notice that emotional hunger, or cravings, strike every afternoon at 3 p.m., when you’re bored or stressed, or after you talk or interact with certain people. When those cravings hit, consider alternate activities such as call a friend, take a brisk walk, or listen to music.
Sometimes you are physically hungry but unsure if it’s true hunger or emotional hunger. Below are some comparisons between physical and emotional hunger to help you better understand each.
— Emotional hunger comes on suddenly. Physical hunger builds gradually.
— When you’re truly hungry most things taste good. Emotional hunger is related to craving specific foods.
— Physical hunger is satisfied once you’re full. Emotional eating is often mindless; you keep eating even when you’re no longer hungry. You may eat more than you ordinarily would.
To help yourself, you can learn to replace negative emotions with healthy habits.
— If you’re depressed, try reaching out to a supportive family member or friend. Play with your pet. Do something kind for someone else.
— If you’re anxious, go for a walk, practice mindfulness exercises or yoga.
— If you’re tired and exhausted, make yourself a cup of hot tea, take a relaxing bath or take a short nap. Insufficient and or poor-quality sleep is linked to poor concentration, stress, overeating and weight gain.
— If you’re bored, curl up with a good book, explore the outdoors or pick up a new or favorite hobby.
If you try some or all these recommendations but don’t feel it’s working, don’t lose hope. Reinforce your new healthy lifestyle and be patient. It takes time to break habits. Be patient with yourself and congratulate yourself for the changes you’ve made. You can make notes in your food journal on what triggered you to reach for food, plan ways to avoid it next time and keep track of what new habits work for you.
Dr. Julie Wood is the Medical Director for Optum Idaho, a health care company who manages the outpatient benefits for the Idaho Behavioral Health Plan for Idaho Medicaid members and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. She is a board certified general adult psychiatrist with 8 years post graduate clinical and administrative experience in community, managed care and residential level of care experience.