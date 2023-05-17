wellness program

Tasha Howard, a University of Idaho Extension educator based in Canyon County who is certified to teach Dementia Friends, discusses UI Extension mental health programming during a recent conference in Sun Valley.

 Photo by John O'Connell

MOSCOW — University of Idaho Extension educators have been dispelling widely held myths about dementia and building patience and empathy toward people living with the common neurocognitive disorder through an ongoing pilot program.

UI Extension facilitates Dementia Friends sessions that each span about 90 minutes, offered both in-person and online, in partnership with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Department. After completing a session, offered at no charge to the public, each participant receives a certificate of completion.

