The importance of sleep cannot be underestimated. The National Sleep Foundation reports that about 35 percent of Americans experience poor sleep quality and 20 percent of them report that they do not feel refreshed when they wake up. My guess is the numbers are a lot higher, but I work in a potentially biasing situation.
There are untold numbers of “sleep hygiene” considerations including use your bed for just sleep, keep the room pitch dark if possible, use white noise if the environment could be noisy, etc. Two simple interventions that have a lot of merit not only in their ability to improve sleep, but that also show great benefits in studies, include using blue-light-filtering glasses and taking a warm bath or shower 90 min before bed.
Blue-light-filtering glasses are very inexpensive (you can find them on Amazon for around $10 to $15 for a nice pair) and work to filter blue light. Most modern technology emits blue light, which has been shown to be a sleep disrupter. In the recent past, we felt it was beneficial before bed, but now studies are showing they are of benefit during daylight hours as well. Research published in the Journal of Applied Psychology stated the importance of the circadian rhythm (the internal process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and repeats every 24 hours), and how blue light emitted from screens can disrupt this natural rhythm. Using blue-light filtered glasses, whenever you have a screen in front of you, can be of great value.
Taking a warm bath before bed is something most of our mothers knew was beneficial when we were kids. A study published in Sleep Medicine Reviews suggests that bathing in water that is around 104-109 degrees Fahrenheit before going to bed can help to improve sleep quality. They also noted that bathing one to two hours before going to bed is the optimal time. The reason is that based on the circadian clock, as mentioned above, body temperature is known to be involved in the regulation of the sleep/wake cycle.
As everyone can benefit from a good night’s rest, incorporating blue-light filtered glasses whenever you are staring at a screen and taking a warm bath or shower within 90 minutes of bedtime can help to improve your sleep.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.