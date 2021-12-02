You can’t help but smile when spending time with these dynamic siblings. Being so close in age has given these two an advantage in their friendship. Older sister Lilyanna, who often goes by Lily, says she is very patient with Ronaldo and likes to keep a close eye on him. They have a close bond and share many similar interests. Lily is resilient, joyful and bubbly, and her smile and laugh can light up the whole room. She loves musical arts, swimming with Ronaldo and jumping on the trampoline. Lily has a great sense of humor and knows how to make an amazing batch of homemade salsa. Lily would thrive in an encouraging home, where she can feel safe to be her joyous self.
Much like his sister, Ronaldo is extremely bright and creative and has a witty sense of humor. Ronaldo wants his adoptive family to know how much he wants to go to Legoland. He has a true talent when it comes to building things. Ronaldo likes spending time with Lily, watching his favorite show "Spongebob" and dreaming of one day becoming a scientist. Ronaldo would thrive in an adoptive home that gives him the safety to explore his creative side.
It’s important that these tight-knit siblings stay together. Lily and Ronaldo’s permanency team is looking for a two-parent home preferably in Idaho, though are open to inquiries from out of state. A couple that has a strong understanding of childhood trauma and a lot of patience to give would be a great fit. Lily and Ronaldo wear a lot of smiles even after all they’ve been through, and we are confident that your smiles will be as contagious as their own once you’ve had the chance to meet and get to know them. If you think you could be their forever home, please inquire today at www.idahowednesdayschild.org.
