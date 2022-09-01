mother's lounge

A mothers' lounge

 Submitted photo

BLACKFOOT — There will once again be two mothers’ lounges at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, sponsored by Grove Creek Medical Center (Grove Creek), a member of Bingham Healthcare. In addition, Bingham will also be working with the Bingham Friends of Autism in Blackfoot to create a sensory safe space for children who have sensory processing difficulties, allowing them to rest and relax.

The mothers’ lounges are a quiet, private and air-conditioned spaces for mothers to escape the heat and nurse their babies. As part of this year’s fair, Grove Creek will have two conveniently located tents, which can be found on the fair map in blue at https://funatthefair.com/general-info/maps/.