American Falls Police Capt. Josh Campbell and Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Max Sprague are vying for the Power County sheriff position in this upcoming election on Nov. 3.
Both Campbell, who is running as the Republican candidate, and Sprague, who is running as the Democratic candidate, were born and raised in American Falls and have extensive backgrounds in law enforcement, although the two have served in different branches and bring different experiences to the table.
Campbell, who started his career in law enforcement when he was a senior in high school as a reserve officer, has held several positions from different agencies such as the American Falls Police Department and Idaho State Police. From 1994 to 2000, he was American Falls’ school resource officer and D.A.R.E. officer, during which time he obtained the very first and only D.A.R.E. car in the city.
After serving with the Idaho State Police for almost eight years, he returned to American Falls to serve with the AFPD and over the past 20 years has worked his way up the ranks to second-in-command as captain. During this work for the city and state, he also received three commendations for bravery and leadership and forged positive connections with many law enforcement individuals in the area, he said.
It is this diverse background that includes 30 years of experience in different areas of law enforcement, and the relationships that have developed along the way, that Campbell believes will make him a good sheriff.
“The fact that I was born and raised here, the fact that I worked for the city, county, and the state … I have unique friendships and a unique ability at this point to bridge some gaps and strengthen and ensure friendships and partnerships with each agency,” Campbell said. “I’m in good standing with everybody there and I think I’m just a little more able to bring a cohesive ideal to it.”
Sprague — who the standing sheriff, Jim Jeffries, has endorsed for the November election — and whose father Howard Sprague was Power County sheriff from 1977 to 2005, has been around law enforcement all his life. In 1995, he became a reserve with Power County and then served as a magistrate and district bailiff before becoming a juvenile probation officer in 2003. He was the detective for the Power County Sheriff’s Office from 2005 to 2015 before stepping up into the position of chief deputy, which he has held for about four years.
Early in his career, Sprague explained that while serving as a probation officer and bailiff he was able to receive his level-one certificate through the sheriff’s department that allowed him more responsibility than most probation officers receive.
“We had one of the first drug courts in the state of Idaho,” Sprague explained. “I had a level-one certificate … that I’d apply for and get search warrants and from that I had more felony arrests as a probation officer than anybody else in the county.”
Over the years of working with Sheriff Jeffries, Sprague has personally witnessed and recognizes all the work that goes into being sheriff, which he says makes him an ideal candidate for the position.
“There’s I think two pieces of that puzzle,” he said. “Just because you’re a law enforcement officer doesn’t mean you would make a good sheriff. And the reason for that is that being a sheriff is a lot more complex, there’s a lot more things to worry about, and a lot more things (you need to have) insight into.”
One of Sprague’s major concerns regarding the sheriff’s duties is the liability of the jail, which he says the next sheriff must have a deep understanding of and how to run it, as well as the civil process and the liabilities that could impact the county’s tax dollars if the system isn’t carefully managed.
“I lucked out,” he said. “Right after I was hired, Sheriff Jeffries let me basically be the administrator over the jail. So I was the one that hired the supervisors in the jail and … I was really concerned over that because you have to have a really good supervisor otherwise you’ll get in trouble. You got to make sure things are getting done, inmates are getting checked, the quality of food they’re getting, you just have a lot of that stuff to worry about … so for 16 years I’ve gotten to know those things intimately.”
As far as concerns go, Campbell, who has been a field officer for over 20 years, would like to emphasize on a strong relationship between law enforcement and citizens, and he believes that he has several qualities that he can bring to the position that the department needs.
He explained that his experience training and working with officers from the city and the state is a quality that he can bring to the table that can further his ability to build positive relationships between the community and the department.
“I want to establish the level of professionalism and improve upon the one that’s already there and to make ourselves more visible to the public,” Campbell said. “That’s been the complaint I’ve heard the most from people (is) we don’t see people with deputies anymore. Well, we’re going to change that. … I just want to be out in the community like I said, meeting and greeting people, taking in their concerns (and) taking action if I can.”
Campbell further explained that some of the goals he’d tackle if he became sheriff would be to improve agency efficiencies in all the departments.
“Whether that’s driver’s licenses, the jail, as a whole it works well, but I think there’s always room for improvement and if you’re not moving forward you’re going backwards,” he said. “So I always want to be looking for training, I want to be looking for education, I want to be looking for leadership classes so when I do leave for however long down the road (that is), that anyone can step up and take my position.”
Campbell admits that he was going to retire in about a year, but he had many citizens come up to him and ask him to run for sheriff to address concerns they wanted answered. It was this attention from locals that drove Campbell to run.
“I know me well enough to know that when someone comes to me with a concern, whatever it is, I’m going to get to the bottom of it … and we’re going to have answers,” he said. “We’re not going to short-cheat nothing, not going to sugar coat it, and certainly not going to sweep it under the rug ... because I think with everything going on in our society right now as a whole, some of that played a role I believe. When citizens have complaints with department heads, they feel they have not been heard, and that’s why they want change. And I think that starts at local levels. I just want to make sure that when they ask for answers we can get them.”
Sprague explains that the school resource officer position was something that the community wanted with the nationwide increase and worry of school shootings. Last year the sheriff’s department, with the help of the commissioners and school district, was able to bring in someone for a position, but the funds that pay for the salary aren’t completely stable and may dissolve in the near future. He explains that one of the first things he’d do as sheriff would be to find a way to permanently fund that position.
“For me, I have grandkids, and when my kid went through school it was kind of the start of the problems with school shootings and it’s just a sense of peace (having a resource officer),” he said. “If something happens, we don’t have to worry about the deputy being up in Arbon or out on a crash or in Big Sky … he’s right there already. If he can hold the fort long enough for us all to get there, then we’ll be OK, or he’ll take care of the problem. And not having that (position) would worry me.”
“These are things that (Sheriff) Jeffries wanted for the future as well,” Sprague explained. “I sincerely think that people should vote for me because I’m committed to this position and the citizens of Power County. I know what it takes to be successful in this role, and I’m ready to rise to the challenge. I have positioned myself to learn each division of our office inside and out. I have spent many years gaining knowledge, experience, and education to ready … for this position, and I would be honored to step into this role.”
For Campbell, he believes the sheriff should create a positive bond between department and community, and that transparency is needed.
“I believe in transparency and honesty and integrity…and without that there’s nothing,” he said. “We rise and fall on our own merits. I’m a very community-based individual. I have been from the very beginning. I feel that is very important and is very required for the position of sheriff. And the fact that I’m very approachable, I’m a people person; I’m very social. I go to the wrestling matches, football games, volleyball games, soccer games, and I try to be part of the community. And I think with my personality type and my drive I can achieve that very effectively to the satisfaction of the people of Power County and I’m very excited to be their next sheriff. So I’m looking forward to it.”