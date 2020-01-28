POCATELLO — Two outstanding art exhibitions opened to a large crowd on Jan. 21 in the Fine Arts Building at Idaho State University. Jan Smith is exhibiting a retrospective, encompassing decades of her work. Aptly titled "Retro Jan Smith: The Idaho Years…and Before Metals and Sculpture," it can be seen in the John B. Davis Gallery, located on the first floor of the Fine Arts Building. Kristol Coker is exhibiting 15 years of her sculpture in "Origins: Celebrating 15 Years" which can be found in the CompArtment Gallery, located on the fourth floor in the Fine Arts Building.
Both women work primarily in 3D; Jan in metals, jewelry and sculpture and Kristol in bronze and glass. Their work can also be seen in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. Jan’s piece, "Gateway," can be seen in the lobby of the Portneuf Medical Center, near the information desk. Kristol’s piece, "Honor: Female Veterans of Idaho Memorial," can be found in front of the Comprehensive Care Clinic on Sunnyside and Valencia in Idaho Falls.
Jan and Kristol have enjoyed a 10-year relationship sharing insights and techniques. They share similar viewpoints in their approach to creating art. Both women have expressed a desire to make connections between their life experiences, interactions and relationships to create intriguing and thoughtful sculpture that evokes an emotional response for the viewer.
Both shows will be open until Feb. 6. The gallery hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 6 p.m.