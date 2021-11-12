Holiday events bring opportunities to enjoy seasonal food favorites. Turkey is available locally year-round but is offered in November at reasonable prices. To best prepare for purchasing the best turkey for your family and cooking options, contact your local Extension office or visit usda.gov
For proper food safety techniques in handling this large bird, consider these tips.
Fresh or thawed turkey can be kept in the refrigerator for one to two days before cooking. Make the most food safe choice for you whether to buy fresh or frozen. If buying fresh or thawed, wait to purchase until Nov. 23. You can cook a frozen turkey, but it will take 50 percent more time to come to proper temperature.
Wash hands 20 seconds with warm potable water (safe for drinking), soap and dry with a paper towel. When handling raw poultry or other fresh ingredients, make sure your hands are properly washed and kitchen preparation surfaces are clean and sanitized. Clean means using a general cleaner to remove visible dirt and the next step is to use a sanitizing solution.
Poultry can be safely thawed in the microwave, refrigerator or in cold water. When thawing in the refrigerator, allow 24 hours for each 4 to 5 pounds of turkey. For a 20-pound frozen turkey, start thawing in your refrigerator on Nov. 21. When using cold water to thaw, place turkey still in the bag into a clean and sanitized kitchen sink. Change the cold water every 30 minutes and turn bird throughout the thawing process. Cook the turkey immediately after thawing in water. To thaw in your microwave, use the defrost function and select time according to weight of bird. Cook immediately after thawing.
Cook the stuffing separate from the turkey. Make sure stuffing or dressing reaches 165 degrees.
Don’t rely on color, clear liquid or surface of turkey being hot to the touch as guides for doneness. Use a meat thermometer to test turkey, making sure it reaches 165°F. Don’t rely on the pop-up button in the turkey breast.
Refrigerate holiday foods within two hours of serving. Foodborne pathogens, which make us sick, prefer 40 to 105 degrees, our usual home temperatures. Package in shallow containers to help the food quickly cool down.
Finish eating refrigerated leftovers within three to four days. If you want to extend the food choices, freeze leftovers right after the food has cooled, using freezer grade plastic containers.
Taking these simple steps will keep our holiday foods at proper temperatures and us free from foodborne illness.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.