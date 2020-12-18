POCATELLO, Idaho — A local Transportation Security Administration Officer is helping to keep members of her community warm this holiday season.
Over the past few weeks, TSO Christine Kish who works at Pocatello Regional Airport coordinated a coat drive, collecting new and gently used coats. She placed a donation box in the TSA breakroom at PIH and invited her co-workers to participate as they were able.
Thanks to TSO Kish’s efforts and the generosity of the local TSA team, 20 coats were collected, and all of them will be given to disabled adults and families and nearby shelters.
“Members of the PIH TSA team live out their commitment to public service every single day,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose.
“They not only protect the security and safety of travelers departing PIH in their professional roles, but they care for the community-at-large in meaningful ways at the holidays and throughout the year.”
TSO Kish is associated with the Bannock Civitan Club in Pocatello. This international club strives to unite volunteer associations to serve individual community needs.
“It is an honor to be able to support my community and help those in need,” said TSO Kish. “I am blessed to be part of a TSA team who cares deeply about others.”