Last year, the Historical Society published a booklet with a walking tour of the amazing historic homes on Shilling Avenue. This year we decided to do a version of that idea, with a walking tour of the historic business buildings in the downtown area. We talked with several business people, and they were enthusiastic about the idea, saying that people often stop to visit the Potato Museum and then ask what else there is to do in Blackfoot. Finally, that project has reached the printing stage and the tour, in pamphlet form, is available at many downtown businesses, in addition to the Chamber of Commerce, The Brown Mansion, and the Historical Society Archive.
We chose 28 historically significant buildings on both sides of the railroad tracks and drew a map of their locations. The buildings are numbered left to right and correspond to a short description, but the tour does not need to be walked (or driven) in numerical order. Just start where you want to and end when you are ready. Some houses are included, on the east side of the tracks, since the tour passes them anyway.
Saturday, July 1, I led a small group on this walking tour. We left from The Brown Mansion walking south, talking about the Shilling Street buildings as we went. Passing Hawker Funeral Home and turning on Court Street, we saw the two fine homes across the street from the site of the first courthouse, paused at Dan Daniels Park to see the old courthouse bell, and crossed Main Street into the downtown. We looked through the windows of the old Standrod Bank (now Tailspin Wealth Strategies ) to see the old vault in the corner and Collecting Americana to see Doni’s collection of old photographs. Both these businesses were closed at the time. Then we walked along Bridge Street as far as the Republican Building, talking about what used to be. Then retraced our steps to Broadway to cover the main block of the downtown with the Milmor Hotel and the Hopkins building where The Teton House is located. Leo of The Teton House invited us in to check out the work he is doing downstairs in his new Speakeasy. After a short break, we checked out the Bill’s Building (which now houses the City Offices and the Library), the Post Office, and the Elks Club. The new Patriot Field is on the tour, but we chose to turn and head toward the old Rock Saloon where The Candy Jar is now, for a little treat before returning to The Brown Mansion. This was an easy walk of around an hour and a half.
Our second tour, scheduled for Saturday evening, was rained out, but we will probably reschedule it for a later date.
My personal goal for the tour is to preserve and familiarize people with the original names and history of the wonderful century-old buildings which are still standing and ‘in use’ in the downtown area. I believe that we have a lovely downtown and could capitalize on it, to the betterment of the businesses that make the downtown their home.
The Bingham County Historical Archive is open to the public Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and other times by appointment. To make an appointment, call Lynda at 208-705-4365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.