Downtown
Photo courtesy of Bingham County Historical Society

Last year, the Historical Society published a booklet with a walking tour of the amazing historic homes on Shilling Avenue. This year we decided to do a version of that idea, with a walking tour of the historic business buildings in the downtown area. We talked with several business people, and they were enthusiastic about the idea, saying that people often stop to visit the Potato Museum and then ask what else there is to do in Blackfoot. Finally, that project has reached the printing stage and the tour, in pamphlet form, is available at many downtown businesses, in addition to the Chamber of Commerce, The Brown Mansion, and the Historical Society Archive.

We chose 28 historically significant buildings on both sides of the railroad tracks and drew a map of their locations. The buildings are numbered left to right and correspond to a short description, but the tour does not need to be walked (or driven) in numerical order. Just start where you want to and end when you are ready. Some houses are included, on the east side of the tracks, since the tour passes them anyway.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.