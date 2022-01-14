I waited until now to do a New Year’s resolution article, as most people who make New Year’s resolutions do not attempt them until a few weeks after New Year’s.
They must prepare and psych themselves up for it.
Owning health clubs for years taught me that, as our memberships ramped up the third week of January every year.
I want to make some suggestions, as I have done this long enough to see what works and what does not.
Big goals always fail.
“I am going to lose 50 pounds in the next month!”
“I will exercise every day for two hours.”
Forget it — you already failed.
True accomplishment is in tiny steps and requires some pre-emptive work.
You need to know what you are doing now so you can see improvement. You need to measure the things you want to change so you can track changes.
For example, if you know (because you kept track for a week) that you watch TV (rather than going to the gym), four hours a day, make a commitment to decrease it to 3.5 hours a day. Then do the math!
Cutting back on 30 minutes of TV a day for a year clears over 700 hours of time in a year.
Maybe you could use a few of those hours to exercise?
Imagine removing 30 minutes every day of the year for five years by replacing it with something more active?
It is the same with weight loss goals. Successful, long-term weight loss is like stairs.
Lose a few pounds and then plateau.
Lose a few more pounds and then plateau.
If you lose weight like you are skiing downhill, you will gain it back like you are riding the lift to the higher peak.
Take small incremental steps. Every time you manage an accomplishment, you get stronger in character, less plagued with self-disgust, more hopeful about the future, and you become more convinced you can do it and then make another change.
There is a very strong sense of personal responsibility when someone commits to doing something for their own benefit or to benefit those around them.
That brings up one final point of this short article: Your New Year’s resolutions should also be for those you love and for those who love you. Not just for you.
How many kids could benefit from seeing mom and dad exercise every day?
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.