Troopers warn motorists not to use the median or emergency cross-over to avoid the detour.
Idaho State Police troopers are giving extra patrol to the detour area of Interstate 84/86 at the Salt Lake Interchange project. Troopers report some motorists are putting themselves and others in extreme danger by apparently trying to avoid the detour by using the median and emergency cross-over to turn around on I-84.
Troopers are warning drivers against creating two very dangerous situations:
— Drivers cutting into traffic moving 80 mph from a stop or very slow speed.
— Drivers in the right lane abruptly moving into the left lane to catch the cross-over, cutting off motorists traveling in the left lane, again at a very high rate of speed.
"At 80 miles an hour, a driver doesn't realize how fast other drivers are approaching them. On and off-ramps are designed to give drivers time to safely increase or slow their speed. Cutting across traffic to enter an emergency cross-over, or cutting back into traffic from the median, is a huge risk to every driver in the area.
"That driving behavior is dangerous, it's illegal and that's why we're warning drivers not to even try it," said Sgt. Julie Donahue of ISP District 4.
ISP Troopers are citing drivers when illegal, unsafe driving behavior occurs.
About the detour:
Today is the first day the detour has been in place on I-84 east of Burley near milepost 228. Drivers are advised of the detour with several signs leading up to the route. The Idaho Transportation Department has provided the attached map of the detour, which is expected to be in place for approximately one week.
The Idaho Transportation Department is encouraging motorists to:
— Pay attention to the signage and not GPS when traveling through the area.
— Always drive engaged — not distracted.
For more on the Interstate 84/86 Salt Lake Interchange project, please go to https://itd.idaho.gov/news-category/district-4/.