Troopers with the Idaho State Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that went off the road just above Lucky Peak reservoir late this afternoon. A witness saw the vehicle go down the embankment and called for help. However, when emergency responders arrived, the driver had fled. Further investigation revealed the vehicle had previously been reported stolen.
What happened:
According to a witness, at 4:28 p.m., the driver of a silver Toyota Tundra drove off Highway 21 near milepost 12, just east of Lucky Peak dam. The vehicle came to a stop approximately 800 feet down a steep, dirt embankment.
Idaho State Police are investigating the crash. Troopers are asking the public for information that may help locate the person driving the pickup at the time of the crash. Anyone who witnessed an individual looking for a ride or otherwise leaving that area about 4:30 p.m., or has any other information that would help identify or locate the missing driver, is asked to call ISP dispatch at 208-846-7550.
The report of the stolen vehicle is a separate, ongoing investigation. No further information on the vehicle is available at this time.