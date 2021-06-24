POCATELLO — Episcopal Church Women did not hold their annual rummage sale last year due to the pandemic.
"We have some holdover items from last year and many new treasures have come in this week," states Wendy Rowe, co-chair for the sale.
The rummage sale will be Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (no early sales) at the Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 355 W. Lander St. in Pocatello.
The rummage sale is a major fundraiser each year for the ECW. Money raised helps support several community outreach programs such as My Brother's Table, a prison ministry at PWCC and college scholarships.
According to Rowe, "Those who attend return year after year because they know they will find a few bargains and are supporting community programs that might not otherwise be possible."
For more information, call the church at 208-233-2640.