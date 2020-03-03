POCATELLO - A special Lenten Study and Service are planned at Trinity Episcopal Church in Pocatello on Wednesday evenings from March 4 through April 18.
Presenters are Revs. Diane and Don Paulson and Elise Barker. The class will meet Wednesday evenings from 7 to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Hall at the corner of North Arthur and Lander streets. There will be seven sessions, including one following worship on Sunday, March 8.
While it is good to attend all sessions, they each stand alone, and you can attend as many as work for you. If you know you will be attending a session, please call the church office so enough materials will be available. The number is 208-233-2640. All are welcome.
Titled "Life Transformed: The Way of Love in Lent," this study has been designed by the national church and allows for lively discussion and reflection on how to deepen our understanding and commitment to a Christian lifestyle centered on "The Way of Love."