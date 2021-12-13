POCATELLO — Trinity Episcopal Church in Pocatello, like many others in the community, are in the midst of preparations for Advent. Advent is a time of waiting and preparation for both the celebration of Christmas and the return of Jesus in the second coming. In a way, Advent is to Christmas as Lent is to Easter — a penitential time in preparation for a great celebration.
As part of Advent worship, Trinity is hosting a Zoom Thursday night Compline Service. The Compline Service has a long tradition as the last service of the day. As such, it is relatively short (about 15 minutes) and consists of some of the most special prayers in the Book of Common Prayer. To honor the tradition of ending our day in thoughtful, thankful, reflective prayer, the service will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and Dec. 23.
