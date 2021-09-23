Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — Trinity Episcopal Church in Pocatello is embarking on a project to brighten the lives of Idaho State University students during the upcoming midterm week. According to project coordinator Kathleen Kangas, Trinity will be selling care packages to express pride, appreciation and love.
"We hope to make this a tradition for parents, friends, grandmas and grandpas, girlfriends, boyfriends, faculty/staff and even those who just want to perform a random act of kindness," Kangas said.
So, how can you purchase a care package? Go to the Trinity web page Trinitypocatello.org. There you will find an order form. Fill in all the spaces, include a check or cash for $20 (includes delivery) and mail to the address listed.
The deadline to order is Oct. 8. We cannot accept credit card payments at this time. For more information about payment, email info@trinitypocatello.org or call 208-233-2640.
A cheerful gift bag with a variety of support items will be hand-delivered to your ISU student on Oct. 12 or Oct. 13 during midterm week. (May also be purchased for faculty or staff.) Each bag contains fresh fruit, treats, a protein snack, inspirational bookmark, study aid, fun break activity and a personalized gift card.
Delivery can be to any public space on the Pocatello campus of ISU, such as entryways to classrooms, cafeteria or food service spaces, and study areas. We can also deliver to residence halls, homes or apartments with a Pocatello or Chubbuck address. Just tell us where and when to look for your ISU student. Give us a backup phone number in case we have trouble finding your student.
