POCATELLO — Trinity Episcopal Church in Old Town Pocatello, like many other churches, has suspended Sunday services due to the coronavirus. Out of caution, Bishop Brian Thom and church leadership have extended the closure until at least May 24. This will give leaders time to develop guidelines for social distancing, mask requirements and other methods to protect the church community.
Trinity's outreach, My Brother's Table, has been and will continue to distribute cold lunch bags on Sundays in the courtyard outside the church at the corner of North Arthur and West Lander. MBT hours are 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. Anyone in need of a lunch and to-go bag of non-perishables is welcome. Call the church office at 208-233-2640 if you have questions. Hot meals in the parish hall will resume when it is deemed safe for participants and volunteers. God bless all affected in any way by the pandemic.