Running a business isn’t always easy, and Samer Hanini manages two of them.
When he’s not snipping hair into stylish hairdos at his salon — Sam's Family Cuts in American Falls — he’s teaching the importance of self-defense at his martial arts studio, American Falls Taekwondo.
The studio was the first endeavor that Hanini tackled after he was laid off from his job at Simplot in 2014. That same year, he held a Taekwondo summer camp that was a huge success, he said, and that planted the idea in his mind to open up a studio in town.
“People were telling me, ‘hey you know you should think about opening a business for Taekwondo’,” he said. “(They told me) ’a lot of the kids love it, and it’d be a very good thing here.’”
His studio, which is affiliated with the Kukkiwon’s World Taekwondo Federation through eighth-degree black belt Grandmaster Larry Duke from Boise, is running strong. What started off with just four students now has 53 individuals looking to hone their ability to defend themselves, and not all of them are just children.
“I do have a 69-year-old man (as a student) and a 62-year-old woman who is testing for her black belt,” Hanini said.
Hanini, who is from New Jersey and is of Jordanian heritage, is a third-degree black belt himself. He will be testing for his fourth degree to become a master, something he plans to do in June.
This testing is something that everybody — instructors and students — must do in order to progress to the next degree of belt. Yet the tests and lessons he teaches aren’t just physical.
“We help the families at home,” he said. “Every test we do, we have something called an evaluation paper. The (student’s) parents have to sign it and their teacher has to sign it. If their grades are not where I want them, I don’t want them to test. They are going to stay where they are until they fix their grades. Or, if they are disobedient to mom or dad, they don’t test. High standards are what we teach.”
Hanini also explained that for one youth class in particular they teach the meaning of certain words and how to incorporate them into their lives.
“For the Dragon Class, which starts from 4 to 6 years of age…we teach them a word,” he said. “For January, the word is respect. Next month is confidence. Third (month) is self-disclipline, and so on.”
One major thing he stressed was how Taekwondo was to be used.
“We don’t promote violence,” he said. “A lot of parents think, ‘I don’t want to sign my son or daughter up because it’s violent’…we don’t teach violence, we teach self-defense and discipline. It’s actually better and good because we work with parents at home and work with schools. And that reflects when they come out here because they have self-discipline and self-esteem, courtesy, and respect. We help them establish those.”
“And that’s what I want everyone to realize,” he continued. “It builds strength, and we teach against bullying. I don’t allow any bullying done by my students. And we teach our students to stand up against it.”
His studio does hold seminars and he has students who compete in tournaments in Boise and Utah, as well as nationals in Las Vegas. He would also like to hold a tournament this year at his location, but so far doesn’t have any official plans.
Hanini’s studio used to be located at a different site, but when the opportunity arose for him to snatch his current location at 176 Idaho Street, which included more space for a second business, Hanini jumped at the chance.
He opened up a salon in the same building and has been trimming hair since 2017.
But why hairdressing?
“My son used to get haircuts and he used to get scared, and I thought, ‘you know, there are no kids' salons here, and so maybe one day I want to go on and get my license and open something for kids’,” he said. “And that’s what I did.”
He caters often to men, providing services such as hair and scalp treatments, fades, and beard grooming to the locals around town. Another aspect he focuses on is providing a comfortable and entertaining environment for children who may be nervous around the scissors.
“They don’t have to suffer, or cry and or get scared,” he said. Children who come in are treated to an XBOX game or TV set where they can watch cartoons, and afterwards they get treats.
“They get a balloon, a toy from a treasure chest, and a lollipop,” Hanini added. “I have a lot of kids who come in here.”
There are even homemade hair accessories and bows that can be purchased, created by a local Helen Mcentire.
While it is just him working at the salon, he did say he is looking for the right person to help him fill in the hours while he manages his studio. This way he can provide more available time for the salon and bring in customers who aren’t able to swing by during his current hours.
“It makes me really excited every day to meet my students, greet them, and teach them,” he said. “And also meet new people at the salon. Talking to my clients makes me really happy…and keeps me motivated.”
His Taekwondo hours are 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Those interested can call 208-240-7012 to make an appointment to register.
His salon hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those looking for an appointment can call is 208-226-6762.