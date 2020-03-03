FORT HALL — It’s tribal election time for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. There are 10 tribal candidates vying for a seat on the Fort Hall Business Council for the tribes' 2020 primary election set for March 27. Polling locations will be available at all five community districts, with polls open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition, the Election Board recently approved early voting, which will be available to all registered tribal member residents on March 25 at the Tribal Business Center inside the Dome Room from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (must present your Tribal ID card).
The FHBC consists of seven tribal council members who serve two-year staggered terms. There are three council incumbents: Tino Batt, Edison Darrell Dixey and Kevin Callahan. The following 10 tribal member candidates have been officially approved by the Tribal Election Board and ratified by FHBC. Those candidates are Nancy Eschief Murillo, Marina Fast Horse, Darrell Shay, Sherwin L. Racehorse, Luke Eagle, Devon Boyer, Wesley R. Edmo, Helena Rose Hall, Marlene Skunkcap and Elma J. Thompson. On May 29 the top four candidates will compete against the three council incumbents for the general election.
For the entire month of March, all the district meetings will host the candidates to meet and greet the community and answer any questions on their leadership position and experience. Here is a list of district meeting dates for the month of March:
— Lincoln Creek — March 18.
— Ross Fork — March 19.
— Gibson — March 23.
— Fort Hall — TBD.
— Bannock Creek — TBD.
All meetings start at 6 p.m. at their community centers (unless otherwise noted on Tribes Facebook page) and a hot meal is provided. In addition to the district meetings, there are other organized candidate forums being hosted on Saturday at Gibson District in Eagle Lodge from 2 to 6 p.m. and on March 24 at the Tribal Business Center Chambers from 6 to 9 p.m. (pizza will be served).
To be eligible to vote in any of the tribal elections, you must be an enrolled Shoshone-Bannock Tribal member, a resident of the Fort Hall Reservation (must show blue Tribal ID card at the time of voting) and 21 years of age.
For more information, contact the Tribal Election Board at 208-478-3961 or the Tribal Enrollment Department at 208-478-3963. Election results will be posted on the Tribes Facebook page after the counting of ballots,