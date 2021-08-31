Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Trent and Kathleen (Brown) Stephens were married Sept. 4, 1971, at the Cardston, Alberta, Canada Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Passports were not required to travel to Canada back in those days, but we were so naïve, we didn’t realize we needed a marriage license. Fortunately, the justice of the peace in Cardston was used to naïve Brigham Young University students coming to Canada to be married, which we didn’t even think of as a foreign country, and filled out our marriage license late Friday afternoon — actually after hours on Sept. 3.
Ours was no romantic proposal but rather a financial summit:
Kathleen stated, “If you like me as much as I like you (we had not yet advanced to using “love”), we should get married.”
Trent replied, “I can’t afford to get married.”
Kathleen, “Can you afford to any more two years from now?”
Trent, “No.”
Kathleen, “Then why wait?”
Trent, “That makes sense.”
Money or not, we wasted no time starting our family. Exactly 10 months later, July 4, 1972, we contributed to the population explosion with the birth of our daughter, Summer. Rhett, also born in Provo, Utah, came two years later. Brittani was born in Philadelphia, where Trent was working on his Ph.D., Derek was born in Bellevue, Washington, where Trent was working on a post-doctorate at the University of Washington, and then Blake was born one month after we arrived in Pocatello to take a position in the new Idaho Dental Education Program program at Idaho State University — 10 years to the month after we were married. Blake was killed in Iraq in 2007.
We now have 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Our two daughters organized a grand 50th-anniversary celebration back in July when it was more convenient for our family and friends to gather with us. It seems only yesterday that we were blissfully driving west across Canada 1 in our gutless 1969 Toyota Corona — following a paisley-painted VW mini-van that we could not pass for miles and miles.
