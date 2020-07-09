Last night my wife and I went out to one of our favorite restaurants to have a wonderful dinner and celebrate more than forty years of life together. The company was great, the memories deep and wide, and the food and ambience enjoyable. We love to go to Sal’s by Victor in Williamsburg because it is like dining in Europe. The food is always great, and you can linger at the table as long as you like.
My wife and I talked about some of the many blessings of our life together, and how we have experienced so many things in life that we would not even have dreamed of being a part of our futures when we got married. In a sense, that is what living the good life is all about. It is following the lead of God to live where He leads you, to accomplish His work wherever you are, and enjoy all of our adventures in life as a gift from God. We would not have dreamed of selling most of our belongings and moving our family to live for eleven years in another country, learning to live, work and function in another language. Nor of having a month of vacation time each year, some of which we spent exploring other countries, cultures and languages in Europe. We could never have dreamed of having good friends in Hungary, Scotland, Germany, Greece, and America.
We would not have dreamed of living forty minutes from Lake Tahoe, to enjoy its beauty any time we wished, nor of doing weddings for people from almost every state in the U.S., as well as from Italy, Hungary, Iraq, South Africa, and Hong Kong. Nor would we have ever conceived that we would one day live and work on an island. We couldn’t imagine having two great kids, who both speak and read multiple languages. When we were getting married, I never even thought of writing a weekly column, published by two newspapers on opposite ends of the continent each week. And the journey is not over! There is more to come.
Today I was reading in Proverbs 18, and the Lord just reaffirmed His gracious gifts of companionship: “The man who finds a wife finds a treasure, and he receives favor from the LORD.” (Proverbs 18:22, NLT) … “There are “friends” who destroy each other, but a real friend sticks closer than a brother.” (Proverbs 18:24, NLT).
These verses give us some bedrock priorities. God wants us to follow His lead, and walk the paths He leads us on. As we do this, many find a person, or people, who are a gift from God, friends who can share some of our life experiences, and perhaps a friend who will be committed and love us, even more than a sibling would. This verse also teaches that friends are God’s treasure gifts to us. God uses them to enrich our lives.
We often do not realize the value of a committed friend or companion. It is nice to take a little time to reflect and talk about the many things you have experienced together. A spouse who sticks with you even closer than a friend, is indeed a treasure, a gift from God.
I know there are a lot of difficult experiences that we all have in life, and some painful experiences, too, such as losing a spouse or friend. But a life comprised of only sunny weather leads to scorched earth. Every life, and every marriage, has good times, and tough times. Yet as those events weave together under the hands of our Gracious God, they make up the tapestry of our life. When you are looking at the bottom side of a tapestry or embroidered work, it is sometimes hard to make out the pattern to all the knots and dashes of color. But when viewed from the topside, the beauty of all the events of your life make a colorful masterpiece.
God is at work in your life. He has been in the past, He is in the present, and will continue to give you treasures along the way. Sometimes the treasures are people, or friends, or spouses. Sometimes the treasures are serendipitous happenings that made you
smile, or feel valued. Why not take a little time to review the treasures that God has blessed you with in life up to this point? And while you are at it, ask God to open your eyes to Him and His gifts to you each day? Look for at least one treasure each day, with God’s signature one it. Then smile, enjoy it, and say “Thank you God!”
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.