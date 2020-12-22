POCATELLO — Due to the observance of the Christmas holiday on Friday, garbage and recycling collection by the city of Pocatello Sanitation Department following the holiday will be delayed by one day. Residents with a Friday pick up are asked to place their autocarts out for collection by 7 a.m. Saturday.
The collection schedule will also be delayed due to the observance of the New Year’s Day holiday Jan. 1. Again, residents with a Friday pick up are asked to place their autocarts out on Saturday.
From Saturday through Dec. 31, the department will offer its special holiday pickup to accommodate the overflow that comes with the season. Residents are asked to place their extra bags and boxes next to their autocart on their regular garbage collection day.
Citizens are being reminded not to place their Christmas trees out with the extra trash. Starting Saturday, the city will be providing drop boxes for tree disposal. The tree boxes will be removed on the morning of Jan. 8. The city of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department will chip the discarded trees for use as ground cover.
Christmas tree drop boxes can be found at City Hall — 911 N. 7th Ave., Rainey Park-900 South Arthur Ave., and near the entrance to Sister City Park on Pocatello Creek Road. Officials would like to remind residents to remove all ornaments before discarding their trees.
If you have any questions about the collection schedule, extra pickups or the Christmas tree collection program, please contact the Sanitation Department at 208-234-6192.