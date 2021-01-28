POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s transportation supervisor, Kelly Dial, is the recipient of January’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S Award.
The PCSD 25 Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. award recognizes employees who "Positively Influence Educational Success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.
Last week, a staff member took the time out of their day to visit with Courtney Fisher, PCSD 25’s communications and community relations specialist, about the department they work for. This individual wished to remain anonymous but wanted to do something to recognize the transportation department and, in particular, Ms. Dial for her efforts to go above and beyond in a really challenging environment.
“The whole department is stepping up big and doing a fantastic job,” they said. “Our routes are all different and, at times, people have been scared, uncomfortable … and Kelly and the rest of the team just step up and do it.”
“It’s been inspiring to drivers and something we need right now because it’s been hard, and this is just what we’ve needed to keep going.”
“We have an amazing culture in the transportation department because of the leadership we have at the top. They understand that what we do can make a big impact in a student’s life. Kelly is the driving force behind this — she does it all and makes it look effortless with no complaint. She’s always got a smile on her face.”
“I don’t think people realize how much the transportation department contributes to the whole school districts mission to 'Be More Together.'"
There’s a section from Chairman Mattson’s column that ran this past Sunday that echoes these sentiments. He wrote: “From my vantage point, the school district delivers a whole system of care for thousands of children that starts with our bus drivers and other district personnel who fulfill critical functions to serve the diverse needs of our learners. When a normally upbeat child gets on the bus off his mark, our bus drivers take notice. Sometimes, it’s a matter of a friendly 'hello' or taking notice of just one small individual detail about the child, like the cool color of his shoes, that can redirect his day on a better path. Other times, it’s a red flag alert that the bus driver communicates to the child’s school community resource worker who can then help identify any resources we can provide to help that child better succeed.”
We appreciate Ms. Dial’s and the transportation department crew for their dedication to our kids, schools and district.
Ms. Dial received a $50 gift card from our educational partner for this award, Lookout Credit Union, formerly ISU Credit Union.