POCATELLO — Across the country and in Idaho, law enforcement agencies are reporting an increase in drug and drug trafficking cases. They are especially seeing an uptick in cases involving fentanyl. In working with the community and law enforcement, Gov. Brad Little hopes to combat the flow of illegal drugs into Idaho.

As part of this effort, citizens are invited to attend a town hall meeting Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. in the Pocatello City Council chambers, 911 N. 7th Ave.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.