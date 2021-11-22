Tom and Shirley Mills were married on Nov. 27, 1971 in the American Falls Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel. On this special day 50 years ago, they were married by Bishop Lynn Johnson. Janice Buchholz, sister of the bride, served as matron of honor. Janet Lish was maid of honor, and Donna Robinson and Kimberly Buchholz were bridesmaids. Apricot rosebuds and mint-green carnations formed the bride’s bouquet.
The couple honeymooned in Sun Valley and made their home in Pocatello where they raised their two children, Chalyse Hall (daughter) and Kirk Mills (son). Tom and Shirley have enjoyed their years of marriage here in Pocatello. They both enjoy the outdoors, including camping and golfing. One of their favorite past times is watching the Utah Jazz play on TV.
They have 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Their family loves them so much and wants to wish them the best 50th anniversary, with many more years of happiness to come.
