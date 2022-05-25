Community members across the world are either agreeing or disagreeing with each other on a variety of issues, and disagreement can lead to contention. Contention is a heated argument or fight. Despite internal or external contention, peace can be found in Christ when we help others.
Evidence of contention exists in many places and in various realms. Political commercials and debates are laced with the logical fallacy, ‘Ad Hominem,’ where personal attacks are used to convince voters that one’s opponent is not fit for a position because of his or her past. The wars that have plagued the world are contentions that the Savior, Jesus Christ warned would precede his second coming in these, the latter days: “And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars… for nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom” (Mat 24.6-7). Likewise, in The Book of Mormon, which is another testament of Jesus Christ, the prophet and seer, Nephi, foresaw our era and he taught that “priests will contend one with another” (2 Nephi 28.4). Prophets have taught that contention is not of God, but “is of the devil” (3 Nephi 11.29). Satan is ecstatic when people and nations fight, for Satan is against God, because God is a God of love. (2 Corinthians 13.11)
Those who are full of sorrow because of contentions that exist around them can rely on the truth that God loves the world. God loves his children, which is why he “gave his only begotten Son” to be a sacrifice for the world (John 3.16). Jesus Christ stood in the place of mankind, suffering for sins and feeling the pain that we feel when contentions arise. It is taught in the book of John that those who “believeth in [Christ] should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3.16). Those who believe in Christ and who try to be like him by following his teachings in the Holy Scriptures and as taught by His prophets, will find internal peace while living in a world that is often, not peaceful.
We can combat contention and acquire peace by finding agreements amongst our disagreements. Not all religions agree with each other on principles of doctrine and salvation or on the identity of God. Yet, despite these disagreements, religions in our community are finding ways to agree and promote fellowship. The Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship is made up of a diverse group of leaders from various religions in the Portneuf valley. Part of its mission is to work “together to better the community for the common good… and encourage interfaith dialogue and respect. We accomplish this by facilitating communication, providing education, honoring and celebrating what we share and reaching out together to those in need” (PVIF, 2022). We can honor and celebrate shared ideals, even when we don’t agree on the details. One way to find fellowship and honor Christ’s name is to serve others.
Helping others who are in need is one way to find common ground. It is taught in The Book of Mormon that “by small and simple things are great things brought to pass” (Alma 37.6). Small and simple acts of service looks like: taking your neighbor’s trash out; moving a couch out of an apartment; shoveling snow or mowing someone’s yard. Those who serve others are standing as witnesses for Christ by living by His teachings as revealed by the prophet King Benjamin in The Book of Mormon: “mourn with those that mourn; yea, comfort those who stand in need of comfort” (Mosiah 18:9). There are many around us who need comfort and assistance.
Despite the contention from the unprovoked war being waged on Ukraine, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and others not of its faith, are serving Ukrainian refugees. In March 2022, The Church of Jesus Christ “committed an additional US$4 million to humanitarian efforts
in Europe” which supported food hubs and other nonprofit organizations in their efforts to help Ukrainian refugees (Church Newsroom, 2022). This money has helped procure shoes, medical supplies and other basic needs. Despite differences in belief systems, churches and other nonprofit organizations are working cohesively for the common good.
A second way to combat contention is by following what prophets teach today. Pres. Russell M. Nelson, the prophet and President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (2022), invited everyone to “end personal conflict” in their lives (Nelson, 2022). President Nelson promised that those who rid themselves of internal and external conflict by exercising “humility, courage, and strength” to forgive others and themselves, will be blessed with peace from God (Nelson, 2022). I invite my readers to find ways to agree with others. By doing so, you will be standing as witnesses for Christ and will have peace through serving others.