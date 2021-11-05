Holiday events bring opportunities to enjoy seasonal food favorites. Turkey is available locally year-round but is offered in November at reasonable prices. Whether you grew up eating turkey or are new to this food choice, turkey provides a great source of protein, Vitamins B6, niacin, along with the amino acid tryptophan, with the later causing the sleepy feeling we experience after eating turkey. For proper food safety purchasing this large bird, consider these tips.
First, choose the bird. To pick out the perfect turkey, you need to consider more that just the plumpest in the grocery store. Consider your storage options.
Fresh means the turkey has never been chilled below 26 degrees. You should check the “sell by” or “use by” date to make sure your “fresh” turkey is truly fresh. If you buy this bird, be sure you purchase it only one or two days before cooking it.
Frozen means the turkey has been cooled to zero degrees or lower and will be labeled “frozen.” Most turkeys sold in the United States are frozen. If you purchase this bird, it will need to remain frozen up to a few days before preparing.
Fresh or thawed turkey can be kept in the refrigerator for one to two days before cooking. Make the most food safe choice for you whether to buy fresh or frozen.
What do the labels mean? Natural is a turkey which has been minimally processed and contains no artificial ingredients or added coloring. Kosher means the turkey was raised only on grain and was not given antibiotics. These turkeys are soaked in salt brine and processed and inspected under the supervision of a rabbi. A free range label means the birds have continuous, free access to the out-of-doors for more than 51 percent of their lives. The organic seal means producers met animal health and welfare standards, did not use antibiotics or growth hormones, used 100 percent organic feed, and provided animals with access to the outdoors. These requirements are set by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service.
After purchasing your turkey, keep it separate from any other items in your shopping cart to prevent cross-contamination. Taking these simple steps will keep our holiday foods at proper temperatures and us free from foodborne illness.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.
