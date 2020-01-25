With a show of hands, how many of you reading this had exercise listed as one of your New Year's resolutions? This could be starting to exercise, doing more exercise, sticking to exercise this year, not hating exercise, no longer cursing while exercising, or any other resolution that included more movement in it.
Simply put, of all the healthy things you could do to keep your body and mind active, with a good quality of life, is more movement. There's one resounding problem with incorporating exercise into your life: finding the time to do it. No matter how good your intentions, no matter how wonderful your New Year's resolution is involving exercise, if you don't find the time to do it, it is not going to happen.
But there may be a simple daily solution. Research from the University of British Columbia shows that you do not have to have a long, time-consuming exercise routine to get some of the amazing benefits of exercise. Termed "exercise snacks," bursts of quick, strenuous activity such as running up a few flights of stairs have some of the same cardiovascular benefits as those of a more moderate intensity, time-consuming, exercise regimen.
Some examples of exercise snacks include the following:
- Stand up next to your desk and do 20 deep squats as fast as you can.
- Next time you must run to the bathroom, literally run to the bathroom.
- If you're actively trying to drink more water throughout the day, do not have a large water bottle next to you at your place of work or home. Instead, utilize a small glass or bottle and walk briskly to refill it as often as you can throughout the day.
- As you're likely to want to leave work as quickly as possible, park as far away from the doors as you can, so you can run to your car after work. Not only will this make you healthier, but it makes for good conversation among coworkers.
Any short, brisk, strenuous activity that takes 20 or 30 seconds, two or three times a day, is a wonderful way to get some of the benefits of exercise. It would be ideal if we all were given more time with each passing year to incorporate things to improve our quality of life. There is no question that a regularly planned, scheduled and completed workout session every day is ideal for you, but incorporating these workout snacks into your daily routine three or four times a day is better than nothing. And it very likely will count toward your New Year's resolution for all of you who raised your hand during the first sentence of this article.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.