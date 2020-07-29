Limited seating, so get yours quickly
BLACKFOOT — Are you ready for two outstanding nights of bare-back riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, team roping and more as the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Small Rodeo of the Year 2019, returns to the Eastern Idaho State Fair?
Tickets went on sale Thursday, and due to social distancing requirements, it is very limited seating at this year's event. So get your tickets now at funatthefair.com. They won't last long. Watch the excitement of ProRodeo with the top professional cowboys and cowgirls traveling down the road today.
The Gem State Classic is the only professional rodeo taking place in East Idaho this year, and we are ready to rodeo. Don't miss out on this fast-paced, entertaining and professional rodeo while supporting some great causes.
— Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. is Military Night — show your gratitude to the men and women who have served or continue to serve this country.
— Sept. 8 at 7 p.m., the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo teams up with the Man Up Crusade to raise awareness of domestic violence. Wear purple to show your support.
What attendees have said about the Gem State Classic:
— Never had this much fun at the rodeo.
— This rodeo is awesome.
— Best rodeo in the state.
— I have been to the EISF rodeo for the last 18 years. Best Rodeo ever. So glad to see the changeup. So much more fun. So much more energy. Great job. Hats off to the gal doing the music. She was awesome.
The Gem State Classic PRCA Rodeo is proud to have the best livestock in the world from Powder River Rodeo and D & H Cattle. They were nominated as one of the top five PRCA Stock Contractors in 2019. This marks the ninth time the Powder River Rodeo and D & H Cattle were selected as one of the best out of 80 PRCA stock contractors in the United States and Canada.
The Eastern Idaho State Fair has worked closely with both local government and health officials to find the best solution to provide a safe and inviting atmosphere at this year's 2020 Eastern Idaho State Fair. The safety of everyone involved from our vendors, entertainers, employees, exhibitors and fairgoers has been, and always will be, our No. 1 priority. Narrow and significant requirements placed on the fair by local officials have made it impossible to hold the type of event fairgoers have come to love and expect.
As such, we have canceled the majority of activities and entertainment that would have made up this year's Eastern Idaho State Fair. We have, however, decided to honor our 118-year tradition by continuing to host the annual 4-H livestock competition and sale this year, as well as providing rodeo fans with two nights of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo, voted 2019 PRCA Small Market Rodeo of the Year, with reduced venue capacity. Both of these events are vital to the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and we are pleased to be able to continue these traditions despite the challenges we face in 2020. The fair will run with its very limited schedule Sept. 4-8.