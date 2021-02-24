POCATELLO — Even in the age of safe distancing and Zoom meetings, fundraising for a good cause can still take place, as the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce is demonstrating with Thursday’s "CEO Breakfast Zoom Webinar." This event has proven to be popular with Chamber of Commerce members.
This week, $5 of the regular $10 attendance fee will be donated to the Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, scheduled for dedication this spring in Gold Star Memorial Park, located in the North Gate addition on Pocatello’s east bench.
The keynote speaker at Thursday’s CEO Breakfast Webinar, scheduled for 8 to 9 a.m., will be Jeff Newgard, president/CEO of Bank of Idaho. Chamber of Commerce members interested in attending this virtual webinar can contact Deb Beckett at the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce by email at dbeckett@pocatelloidaho.com or by calling 208-233-1525.
The deadline for registration is 2 p.m. today.
“We’re doing this for pretty much all of our virtual meetings right now — using them to support good causes in the area. The keynote speaker for our Breakfast Zoom Webinar gets to choose the cause, and Jeff Newgard with Bank of Idaho chose the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. The Monument Committee is still actively raising funds for the monument and park, so that was a great choice,” according to Matt Hunter, executive director of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce.