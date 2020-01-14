Evening honors local cancer patients, raises funds for patient support
IDAHO FALLS — The Thunder Ridge High School Boys Basketball Program is pleased to present its second annual PINK NIGHT, a community cancer awareness and fundraiser today at 7:30 p.m. during its varsity home basketball game. An evening-long silent auction, on-site information booth and special half-time presentation will honor cancer patients and raise funds for the Shannon Wilker Foundation, a local cancer patient support organization.
“We are thrilled to support the Thunder Ridge Boys Basketball program in its second annual PINK NIGHT,” said Douglas McLaren, principal of Thunder Ridge High School in Ammon. “Last year’s event was a great success, and we look forward to once again witnessing how our compassionate community always unifies to help those in need.”
“As a coach, some of the most important lessons I teach my players is to serve others and make a difference in their communities,” said Lee Toldson, head coach and program director for Thunder Ridge Boys Basketball. “Everyone is affected by cancer in some way. We hope to reach out to those battling cancer and let them know they are not alone in the fight.”
The Shannon Wilker Foundation was organized in 2016 in honor of the late Shannon Wilker, who passed away from breast cancer on July 20, 2011. The Foundation provides temporary assistance to local cancer patients and their families through financial support for medical expenses, lodging, travel costs, daycare, counseling and support groups.
“We are honored to be a part of PINK NIGHT,” said Shane Wilker, founder of the Shannon Wilker Foundation and widower of the late Shannon Wilker. “After losing Shannon to breast cancer more than eight years ago, I find great joy in keeping her memory alive by providing aid to other cancer crusaders and their families.”
A generous sponsorship by Mountain View Hospital and the Teton Cancer Institute will provide complimentary PINK NIGHT T-shirts for all attendees to show unified community support with a “sea of pink” in the gymnasium.
“We are delighted to sponsor the second annual PINK NIGHT and help provide patient support through the Shannon Wilker Foundation,” said Cherie Webster, physician relations manager of Mountain View Hospital. “The Foundation does a great amount of good in our community, helping cancer patients and their families right here in our area.”
Today's boys basketball game will feature the Thunder Ridge Titans and the Idaho Falls Tigers. The freshman game will begin at 4:30 p.m. with junior varsity and varsity games beginning at approximately 6 and 7:30 p.m., respectively.