Take a few moments to reflect upon this past week or month of your life. What stands out as big anxieties hanging over you? We all have anxieties, which seem to pull our thoughts in all kinds of ways.
The Apostle Peter wrote to Christians who were being persecuted for their faith. He encouraged them to continually entrust their lives to God’s care and protection, instead of worrying themselves to death. In 1 Peter 5:6-7 (TPT), Peter writes: “If you bow low in God’s awesome presence, He will eventually exalt you, as you leave the timing in His hands. Pour out all your worries and stress upon Him and leave them there, for He always tenderly cares for you.”
Whenever we feel our stability or health is threatened, we get anxious, and worry about how to change it. Big increases in gas and grocery prices cause anxiety. A serious medical diagnosis can throw us for a loop. And besieged Ukrainians don’t just have anxieties, they face life-threatening dangers. So what are we to do?
Peter gives each of us some sound advice to equip us for navigating uncertain times. First, Peter tells us to acknowledge the greatness of God and our comparative vulnerability as frail, mere mortals. Death comes to each of us, at some point. I remember an illustration Dr. Elizabeth Kübler-Ross once shared about our inability to stop death. A terminally ill little girl drew a picture of a big tank pointing its barrel at a little girl standing in front of the tank as she held up an octagonal sign with the word “STOP” on it. When we are facing a life-threatening situation, we all feel like that little girl.
The good news is that what leaves us feeling helpless is not beyond the power of God to alter. God can do things beyond what is “natural,” because He is supernatural. Being a rationalist, I have no doubt that God is capable of doing anything He sets His mind to do. But I also understand that God does not always change Heaven’s bigger plans because of my personal objections or requests. Jesus addressed this same issue in the Garden of Gethsemane (see Luke 22:42; Matthew 26:39). He prayed asking God: “Father, if it is possible, let this cup (my death on the cross) pass from me.” But even in this prayer Jesus immediately yielded the outcome for God to do what was necessary to carry out His divine purposes, even if it meant Jesus’ death. Thus Jesus prayed: “Nevertheless, not My will, but Your will be done.”
So talk with God about your situation. Express your requests and feelings, but also put your life and future in God’s hands, being willing to do whatever God decides is the way forward. Thus Peter says: Humble yourself before God. Admit that God is God, and you are His servant.
Next Peter says, cast your cares onto God. Where are your cares and anxieties currently located? Are they on you, always on your mind, in your hand? Peter says throw your cares and worries onto God. This is like throwing a football, letting it leave your control. Once you throw the ball, (the anxieties) to God, they are in His hand. Your worrying will accomplish nothing but tear down your health.
The Passion Translation of 1 Peter 5:6-7 tells us to “pour out all your worries and stress upon Him, and leave them there.” The last phrase in vs. 7 is really important to remember. Pour out your heart to Him, throw all your worries and cares onto God. Why? “For He tenderly cares for you.” When it feels like life is falling apart, we sometimes conclude: “God doesn’t care! If He did, He
wouldn’t let this happen.” But God demonstrated His great love for us, that while we were still spitting in His face, Jesus died for us, so we can be forgiven, changed, and be with Him forever. So we can entrust our future to Him.
In the midst of your pain, your fears, your worries and anger, never forget this truth: God cares for you. He loves you and wants you to spend eternity in His home, in His presence. When you are filled with anxieties, come before God humbly, pour out your heart to Him, turn your worries and problems over to Him, place your whole life and future in His capable hands, and give thanks that no matter how chaotic our life seems to be, He is there for us, loving us, and caring for us. Throw your anxieties on to God, and leave them there!
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.