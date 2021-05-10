POCATELLO — Out of six state finalists named for the highest science, technology, engineering and math teaching honor, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is very pleased to announce that half of these outstanding math and science teachers teach local learners in our high schools. Three PCSD 25 teachers were named as state finalists for the National Presidential Award for Mathematics and Science Teaching, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced.
Mathematics finalists:
— Ashlee Scherer, Highland High School, grade 10
Science finalists:
— Meg Fleischmann, Century High School, grades nine through 12.
— Maygan Sampson, Pocatello High School, grades 10 through 12.
“This recognition of the state STEM finalists from the Pocatello/Chubbuck gives us great insight into the high-quality educators we have across our school district. Each day, our staff members welcome students into their classrooms with smiles, excitement, and their deepest passion for learning. We are grateful for their continual efforts to improve their craft and to collaborate with colleagues to produce the best learning experiences for all students,” said PCSD 25 Superintendent Douglas Howell.
The secondary-school teachers were selected by a panel of mathematics and science education experts. Their applications will now be sent to the National Science Foundation, competing to become Idaho’s national awardees -- one in math and one in science.
“These inspired, skilled teachers are great choices for PAEMST, the nation’s highest honor for teachers in STEM fields,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “They have a gift for sharing their passion and insight with their students, equipping them for success in higher education and beyond. Strong STEM skills are essential for many rewarding jobs in Idaho’s workforce.”
According to the PAEMST national website, this award recognizes educators who have “deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas.”
National awardees receive a certificate signed by the president, recognition events and professional development opportunities and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.
Winners are expected to be announced this spring or summer.