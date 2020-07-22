FORT HALL — As of today, the Tribal Office of Emergency Management officially reports three new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 24 positive cases on the Fort Hall Reservation, 17 recovered and one confirmed death. Test results are compiled and reported by the Fort Hall Indian Health Services Unit and Community Health Center.
The following information was provided on the three new positive individuals:
— Minor, contracted by transmission from a positive case, individual is home self-quarantined.
— Minor, contracted by transmission from a positive case, individual is home self-quarantined.
— Adult female, contracted by transmission from a positive case, individual is home self-quarantined.
According to Tribal Health officials, if you are contacted by a contract tracer, the individual will be instructed to isolate and schedule testing immediately. COVID-19 symptoms include fever (temperature 100.4 or higher), cough, shortness of breath, headache, muscle and body aches, sore throat, fatigue/extreme tiredness, gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), and loss of taste and smell. Each of our tribal health centers, including IHS, Tribal Health and HRSA have tribal contact tracers actively monitoring positive individuals. Due to the increase of positive cases, contract tracers are being hired at HRSA and Tribal Health.
We encourage families to help do their part by communicating with loved ones about taking action to implement good habits to prevent the spread of germs.
Here are some helpful tips:
1. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay at home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Call your medical provider.
2. Wear face masks.
3. Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing or have been in a public place. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
4. Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.
5. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces in your home.
6. Avoid public gatherings (recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control is 10 people or less. This includes birthday gatherings, family BBQs, meetings, etc.).
7. Avoid all non-essential travel.
For any health concerns, please call Fort Hall Indian Health Service at 208-238-5400 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or the Community Health Resource Center 208-478-3987. Please note there has been an increase in phone calls, so please be patient with both health facilities.
For tribal resources, check out the tribes' COVID-19 website at www.sbtribes.com and click on COVID-19. For general questions on COVID-19 in Idaho, call the hotline at 1-888-330-3010.