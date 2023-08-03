Yesterday I received and read an English copy of a recent speech by Hungary’s Prime Minister, Orbán Viktor. He was addressing several global developments primarily the shift of world power away from the USA and to China, and secondly, the worldwide cultural shift from community to “Me-ness.”
In today’s column I want us to think about three things that Orbán shared regarding decision-making. He conveyed that leaders must make decisions in three time frames, and that we must understand the nature of the scenarios and decisions we must make. The idea of looking at a problem in three time frames all at the same time, is really about the type of decision one is making.
The three types of problems (each involving different timeframes) are tactical, strategic, and historic. We need to identify the type of problem it is, then use the proper framework to address that problem. Here’s a simplified description.
Tactical problems are problems that are easy to solve with no serious byproducts if decided erroneously. They are short-term problems with simple solutions. For example, should I wear a blue shirt or a red shirt today? This is a tactical decision, unless there is a reason for it to be strategic. If you are attending a formal funeral, the blue shirt might be more appropriate than the bright red shirt. Especially if you value being sensitive to the family at the event. But if you are just hanging around, the decision is merely tactical, one of personal choice.
Strategic means you have a long-term plan, and each decision you make needs to fit into that plan in order to get the desired outcome. Strategic decisions are carefully planned, moving you closer to accomplishing your long-term objectives. If strategically deciding an issue, we usually look at possible things to do, visualize how that decision would impact or eliminate the current problem, and make sure that we choose the best option.
The third time frame, or type of decision, is a life-changing or historic decision. Historic decisions are ones that could change the course of my life, my family, our town, our state, our nation, or the world. Decisions with major course change or changes of large magnitude or quality in our current situation are historic, a kind of “once in a lifetime” outcome.
Historic decisions do not always appear to be historic decisions at the time the decision is made. That is probably a good thing. However, when having time to consider a decision of a life-changing type, we choose poorly if we don’t try to see the long-term life-changing outcomes of such a decision.
For example, in 2015 German Chancellor Merkel determined that allowing a flood of illegal immigrants into Germany and who would move freely into greater Europe, was merely a tactical decision, saying “We can handle this.” It turned out in reality to be a historic, cultural-changing event, as the immigrants settled in Germany but did not embrace the German culture, or desire to assimilate. So it is important to examine an issue to see if it needs a merely tactical solution, or if the decision will have life-changing or historical ramifications.
This all can sound overwhelming. But we all need to evaluate our lives in terms of our long-term goals, and our personal values. What kind of person do I want to be? It is important to have a
strategy of how to become that person. It is also wise to evaluate your life-changing decisions. For instance, deciding who you marry is a life-changing event. The type of people you date can be strategic, since one of the people you date often becomes the person who will change your life via marriage.
In the midst of all these factors involving decision-making, we as believers have an “Ace in the Hole.” For the Christian who is seeking to live for God, we have two proverbs that should encourage us.
In Proverbs 16:9 (NIV84) we read: “In his heart a man plans his course, but the LORD determines his steps.” This means that God gives us ideas and a desire to do things, so we make plans to accomplish those things. God can further guide our decision-making through the options He makes available, and helps us to navigate by them.
After we make our plans, and decide to take steps of action, we also need to: “Commit to the LORD whatever you do, and your plans will succeed” (Proverbs 16:3). Our plans need to always be committed to God for Him to show us which plans to pursue, and the next steps to take. Plans that honor God and that desire God’s will to be done in our lives, will be successful.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.
