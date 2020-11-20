Remy Boomer
Century High School
Patriotism is much more than waving a flag. Patriotism is holding the country accountable for its failures and shortcomings. It is recognizing that your country does have flaws and working to improve upon them. Patriotism means seeing that liberty and justice for all doesn’t apply to everyone. It’s fighting to ensure that it does, and that in the future it will. Patriotism is protest. It’s rejecting the status quo. It’s attempting to align our country with the values that it was founded upon. Some people may view this as an attack on the country itself, but it’s quite the opposite. Peaceful protest is a right granted to us within America and we must use it to better the country. That’s patriotism. Loving your country enough to want it to be better. Anyone can be motivated to love the United States by some fireworks on the Fourth of July or by a flag whipping in the wind. We must find it within ourselves to be motivated by smaller things, by people protesting in the streets, and the freedom to express ourselves. Patriotism is using our given rights to protest injustice and to campaign for freedom. Independence day should be celebrated, but also used as a day to reflect on how we can do better as a country. The most patriotic people are those who are using their given rights to improve our country. Not those who accept the country the way it is. Patriotism is improving the country we live in.
Jonah Brown
Highland High School
Patriotism burns in the heart of the citizens of a nation as a passion for a country. In our own country, many serve in the military or in public offices to show their patriotism, but full patriotism shows in what comes out of those positions, as well as many others. True patriotism shows in the owner of the corner store who donates a few bags of apples to the homeless shelter every week. True patriotism is seen in those who help others in need of help simply to do so. We are the United States of America, so true patriotism comes through when we are United. Together, we are strong. That is why we can see true patriotism nearly anywhere. True patriotism is kindness and love for others. That is what shows through to create the power and indomitable will of our country. Basically, patriotism is just being a decent human being by respecting others, respecting the rights of others, and respecting the laws of the nation. It does not take much to be a decent human being, and that is all it takes to be a patriot, even though it does not seem like much. Of course, the military and public offices are deeply needed and powerfully patriotic, but we can be patriots just by being kind. Kindness is more powerful than all the nations of the world, and that is why we are the greatest nation on this great Earth. We have power because we seek to be kind. That is what it means to be a patriot of the United States of America.
Tyler Friesen
Grace Lutheran High School
In what ways can one show patriotism towards their country? Hanging a national flag? Singing an anthem? Serving in the armed forces? These are all well known ways of showing patriotism, and yet there is one thing they all have in common. They all involve an outward display that can be seen by others. What if instead an outward declaration of a love for one's country there is an inward declaration of love for one's country? It would not have to be seen by others and would perhaps have a greater impact on the individual than simply hanging a flag. This patriotism could be embodied by sitting down and simply taking the time to read the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. Both documents were very crucial to the found of our nation and play a very important role in defining the way that the government is supposed to work and the reasons why America was created in the first place. The documents themselves are not very long and take under an hour to read. The Constitution is 4,543 words not including the Amendments and takes about half an hour to read. The Declaration of Independence is shorter and has 1,458 words; it takes about ten minutes to read on average. Reading these documents is something that requires a person to be intentional about their actions. It is easy to hang up a flag on an American holiday without much thought and call it good. That in itself does not seem to be near as patriotic as reading the foundational documents of this country and appreciating the "Grand American Experiment," in its proper nature. By reading the foundational documents one can truly understand the masterpiece and craftsmanship that created the wonderful country of America today.