Open enrollment is underway and now is the time of year when you can enroll on a health plan. Outside of this timeframe, you can only enroll if you have a qualifying life event. Knowing how to navigate the enrollment process can alleviate any stress you may have when it comes to health insurance and help you find a plan that meets your needs. Here are several tips to help you through open enrollment.
1. Review your current health plan and access your own health care needs
Now is a good time to rerun the numbers from last year and assess your known health care needs for 2022. Be sure to look at the plan options and determine whether you qualify for an Advanced Premium Tax Credit (APTC) or Cost Sharing Reduction (CSR). It might be more cost effective for you to change to a different plan type or reconsider your deductible options. Both options can lower your out-of-pocket costs. With an APTC, the government will help pay for your premium (the amount you pay each month to your health insurer for your plan). CSRs can improve your benefits, so you spend less overall. When you are signing up for a new plan, be prepared with your previous year’s tax and income information.
2. Look for open enrollment notifications
Open enrollment began Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 15 in most states. The enrollment period may also be extended if there is a special event. If you are enrolling in an employer-sponsored plan, review the emails from your Human Resources department to ensure you know the details of the benefits being offered such as available information sessions and additional resources as well as important dates such as when enrollment closes. If you are opting to find a plan on your own, look into health plans on the Health care Marketplace or connect directly with private insurers such as SelectHealth. You do not want to miss the open enrollment window, so keep an eye out for enrollment notifications.
3. Ask questions and speak with health insurers
Learning about various health plans can be stressful but reaching out to the insurer can provide you with the answers to your questions — even if you are selecting an employer-sponsored plan. Important questions such as “Is my current health care provider in network?,” “Are my prescriptions covered by the plan?,” and “What are the deductible and copayment amounts I’ll be responsible for?” can help you assess the health plan and learn more about the additional plan options that may meet your health needs.
Open enrollment can be stressful, but it does not have to be. With these tips, navigating open enrollment and enrolling on a health plan can be easier than you think.
David Lemperle is chief sales and marketing officer, VP of SelectHealth, a not-for-profit health plan serving southeast Idaho members committed to helping people live the healthiest lives possible.