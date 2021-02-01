More than 4,000 area people ages 65 and older signed up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shortly after the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District recently began accepting appointments, according to a press release.
“The district is working to open up more appointments through the spring, which we expect to be done later this week. As more information becomes available in the coming days, we will share it through our regional media partners, on our website at www.siphidaho.org and our Facebook page,” Maggie Mann, district health director, said in a press release.
There are close to 27,000 people in the 65 and older age group in the district’s eight-county region. The vaccine supply is limited, with just under 2,000 doses coming in each week. These doses are then distributed to enrolled provider locations in our region to administer to individuals. Not all enrolled providers will receive vaccines each week. District officials anticipate it will take at least 13 weeks to vaccinate everyone in the age group who wishes to receive the vaccine, which requires two shots.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccination, call 208-233-9080 and press 1. People may also ask questions about COVID-19 or schedule an appointment by calling the district’s hotline at 208-234-5875. The district is now booking appointments for Thursdays and Fridays in April for people who are 65 and older.
The district reported 14 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 10 new cases in Bannock County, one in Bingham County, two in Franklin County and one in Oneida County. The district also confirmed three additional deaths — a Bannock County man in his 60s, a Bingham County woman in her 70s and a Power County woman in her 90s.