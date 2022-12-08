It wasn’t Confucius who said, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” even though he is credited with the statement. Google tells us it was an early American printer. Whatever the case may be, the fact is that old pictures give us a connection with our past as nothing else can. And the older and rarer the pictures, the more of a treasure they can become.
We see stories on television about the horribly destructive war in Ukraine, as well as devastating tornadoes and hurricanes occurring in our own country. It’s common to see people interviewed, sadly saying they are grateful to be alive but wished they could have saved their precious pictures.
Why do photos become so valuable? Mostly because they capture never-to-be-forgotten moments in time—events we will never be able to re-live, and there are typically so few of the oldest ones--as opposed to the thousands so easily taken on our cameras and cell phones.
John Huston, in his November 29, Journal column, pointed to the fact that a whole generation can be lost in “quicksand of pictures” --unless the most important ones are properly preserved.
Never fear. Help is available.
One exciting way to protect our most meaningful pictures is to scan them and save them in a program such as FamilySearch.org, available to anyone free of charge online, or at any of the Family History Centers operated worldwide by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Pocatello’s well-run center is located at 700 E. Lewis St.
Hours at the center are Monday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Phone: 208-232-9263.
At this and other centers, our most precious pictures can be digitally saved “forever.” Help is readily available also to save slides, as well as home movies. State of the art scanners, printers, computers, and other equipment make the entire process easier.
By the way: Don’t be shy. You might want to become a volunteer yourself and learn as you help others. Also, remember that the principal function of these centers is to research our ancestors, and help is available for that quest, as well.
At our local center, an entire room has been set aside to display hundreds of old, intriguing pictures on the walls—all shared by caring people in our community. Some of these photos are simply beautiful, some humorous, many capturing historical events. All are motivating and remind us to SAVE.
Note that it’s especially important to carefully remove old pictures from their frames and take them through the scanning and saving process, then frame them again. Best not to touch the front of the pictures since oil from our hands can damage the surfaces of the photos. Also, keep them away from direct sunlight until you have them properly saved.
Remember that a picture truly can be “worth a thousand words” -- and that those precious pictures can now be preserved and enjoyed for generations to come.
Dean and Nancy Hoch are local members of the Communication Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
