This week starts and ends with concerts at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, with some rodeo favorites in between!
On Sunday, July 31, eclectic rock and country band The Mavericks will perform with Americana band Highway 45 at the Amphitheatre. With Tejano and Latin influences, this band and its variety of instruments will entertain the whole family. Get your tickets at idahoconcertseries.com.
Or, if you prefer emo-rock, catch Hawthorne Heights performing with Red Jumpsuit Apparatus on Friday, Aug. 5. Hits like “Ohio Is For Lovers” and “Saying Sorry” will transport you back to your emo-punk phase from the 2000s. Tickets are available at idahoconcertseries.com
Country music and rap music fans can enjoy the genre-blending songs of The LACS on Saturday night, Aug. 6. This redneck rap duo pulls inspiration from the raw outlaw country to southern rock to crunk hip hop. Tickets can be purchased at countryconcertseries.com.
The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 1, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping event, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, on Aug. 3 from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Then on Saturday, Aug. 6, join Load ‘em for Super Saturday team roping events, sponsored by Logan Coach Trailers. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Join Healthy City, USA, for their Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Meet at Pavillon 2 by the concessions stand at 5:30 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash. Walk for as long as you like and get some Healthy City, USA swag!
Bring the family to see the Bengal Bull Bash, hosted by the Western States Bucking Bull Association, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Bannock County Event Center. This bill riding competition will raise funds for the Idaho State University Rodeo Team. Tickets can be purchased at Vickers Western Store in Pocatello or at the gate. Events start at 5 p.m. For more information visit the Western States Bucking Bull Association’s Facebook page.
More music acts are coming to the Amphitheatre, including The Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, with special guests Bad Wolves and Hollywood Undead, who will perform on Friday, Aug. 19. Rock bands Lit and Hoobastank are slated for Friday, Sept. 16, hip-hop star Bryce Vine on Friday, Sept. 23, and rock band Candlebox on Friday, Sept. 30. Tickets to the above performances can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com.
Country music concerts will continue at the Amphitheatre with acts like Dwight Yoakam on Friday, Aug. 12, Sawyer Brown with Logan Mize on Saturday, Sept. 17, and the iconic Uncle Kracker on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets for country concerts can be purchased on countryconcertseies.com.
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events. For more information or to book an RV stay or horse stall, visit bannockcountyeventcenter.us.