This week starts and ends with concerts at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, with some rodeo favorites in between!

On Sunday, July 31, eclectic rock and country band The Mavericks will perform with Americana band Highway 45 at the Amphitheatre. With Tejano and Latin influences, this band and its variety of instruments will entertain the whole family. Get your tickets at idahoconcertseries.com.