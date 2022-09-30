Bannock County Events Center rodeo

Every week, the Bannock County Event Center hosts multiple events.

 Photo courtesy of Courtney Weekes Photography

Whether you’re into frights or exercise, there’s something for the whole family this week at the Bannock County Event Center.

The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 26, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.

