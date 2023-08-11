Chris Young

On Thursday, Aug. 17, Chris Young will bring his tour to the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello.

Country music superstar Chris Young headlines the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this week! Plus, don’t miss a day just for kids, Movies at the Port and the Spudtacular Strictly Western Show.

Friday & Saturday, Aug. 11-12 — Watch as cowboys and cowgirls compete to qualify for the World Series of Team Roping, a $14 million purse! Competitors will begin roping at 11 a.m. on Friday and at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center’s arenas. Hosted by Triple T Productions, the WSTR 2023 Qualifier is open to the public to watch for free. Entries will be taken on-site at the Event Center. For more information, contact Ben Tibbitts at bentibbitts@hotmail.com.

