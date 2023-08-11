Country music superstar Chris Young headlines the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this week! Plus, don’t miss a day just for kids, Movies at the Port and the Spudtacular Strictly Western Show.
Friday & Saturday, Aug. 11-12 — Watch as cowboys and cowgirls compete to qualify for the World Series of Team Roping, a $14 million purse! Competitors will begin roping at 11 a.m. on Friday and at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center’s arenas. Hosted by Triple T Productions, the WSTR 2023 Qualifier is open to the public to watch for free. Entries will be taken on-site at the Event Center. For more information, contact Ben Tibbitts at bentibbitts@hotmail.com.
Monday, Aug. 14 — The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Wednesday, Aug. 16 - Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping and barrel racing events, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln. Team roping is held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena. Barrel Racing is held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Arena 1. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Thursday, Aug. 17 — Chris Young is bringing the country back to the Port with opener Chase Mathew on Thursday, August 17. Concert tickets can be purchased at bannockcountyeventcenter.us. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the pre-party area opens at 4:30 p.m. for those who want to avoid the lines.
Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 19-20 — The Spudtacular Strictly Western show, presented by Debbie Bartholomew and approved by AQHA, VRH, Western States VRHA and ApHC, is coming to the Bannock County Event Center! Athletes from Idaho, Utah and Nevada will compete for trophies, awards and cash prizes in a variety of Western events. To avoid a late fee, athletes are encouraged to enter before the day of the event. More information, including how to enter, is available at debbieshows.com/spudtacular. Spectators get in free! Events begin at 8 a.m. on both days in Arena 1.
Saturday, Aug. 19 — Pocatello Kid’s Day, presented by Snake River Doodles & Friends, is bringing a youth car show, youth bike show and more to the Bannock County Event Center! Music, food trucks, petting zoo, face paint and train rides will be available from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the corner of Olympus Drive and Fairground Drive. For more information, visit pocatelloevents.com/kidsday.
Saturday, Aug. 19 — Healthy City, USA presents Movies at the Port featuring “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (rated PG) Saturday, August 19. Admission is free. Bring blankets or chairs to sit on the lawn and enjoy a movie with the whole family. Gates open at 8:00 p.m. Movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields and RV park. For questions or to reserve our facilities, please contact us at 208-237-1340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.