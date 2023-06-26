Pocatello fireworks

Fireworks light up the night sky during the Bannock County Independence Day Celebration in 2021.

Rodeo and country music icon Clay Walker are headlining things at the Bannock County Event Center this week.

Wednesday, June 28: It’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping and barrel racing events, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln. Team roping is held from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena. Barrel Racing is held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Arena 1. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.

