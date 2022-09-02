Summer is winding down at the Bannock County Event Center, with the last edition of Movies at the Port this Saturday.
A weekend of roping and barrel racing is wrapping up on Sunday as Load ‘em in the Dark presents the Freedom Rope N Run, sponsored by C&B Operations, LLC. Cowboys and girls are competing for $16,000 in cash and prizes at the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. For more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping event, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, on Sept. 7 from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Join Healthy City, USA, for their Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Meet at Pavilion 2 by the concessions stand at 5:30 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash. Walk for as long as you like and get some Healthy City, USA swag!
Movies at the Port, presented by Portneuf Health Trust, returns with a screening of MGM’s “The Addams Family 2” (rated PG) on Saturday, Sept. 10. Admission is free. Grab your blankets, chairs, and popcorn, and join us on the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre lawn for a good time. Gates open at 8 p.m., and movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.
Pocatello Downs returns with more horse racing at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands. Gates open Sunday, Sept. 11, at noon, and the first race will run at 1 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Food trucks and a beer booth will be available for concessions.
More music acts are coming to the Amphitheatre, including rock bands Lit and Hoobastank on Friday, Sept. 16, hip-hop star Bryce Vine on Friday, Sept. 23, and rock band Candlebox on Friday, Sept. 30. Tickets to the above performances can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com.
Country music concerts will continue at the Amphitheatre with acts like Sawyer Brown with Logan Mize on Saturday, Sept. 17, and the iconic Uncle Kracker on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets for country concerts can be purchased on countryconcertseies.com.
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields and RV park. Various businesses, agencies and organizations contract with Bannock County to host events at these facilities, such as concerts, sporting events, private events and more. These contracted agencies are responsible for providing all event-associated services, including ticket sales, security, promotion, etc. Bannock County is continually reviewing contracts with all agencies to ensure we are achieving our mission to be the gem of our community. For questions regarding how Bannock County leases the Event Center facilities, please call our office at 208-237-1340.