Rodeo events

Each week at the Bannock County Event Center features rodeo events. 

 Submitted photo

Summer is winding down at the Bannock County Event Center, with the last edition of Movies at the Port this Saturday.

A weekend of roping and barrel racing is wrapping up on Sunday as Load ‘em in the Dark presents the Freedom Rope N Run, sponsored by C&B Operations, LLC. Cowboys and girls are competing for $16,000 in cash and prizes at the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. For more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.