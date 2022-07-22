The Summer Concert Series returns to the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this weekend with three remarkable performances.
The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on July 25, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping event, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, on July 27 from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Join Healthy City, USA, for their Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Meet at Pavillion 2 by the concessions stand at 5:30 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash.
Pocatello Downs is back with more horse racing at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands. Gates open Friday, July 29, at 4 p.m., and the first race will run at 5 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Food trucks and a beer booth will be available for concessions.
The Idaho Jr. Rodeo Association is hosting a rodeo for kids 17 and under. Athletes will compete for prizes in barrel racing, pole bending, steer wrestling, bull riding, and more. Events will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at the grandstands and upper arena of the Bannock County Event Center.
Get ready to rock with Eve 6 at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Friday, July 29. With hits like “Inside Out” and “Here’s to the Night,” this Southern California pop-punk band will deliver a show-stopping performance to start a weekend full of music. Tickets are available at idahoconcertseries.com.
Bring the country music fans for Tenille Arts’ performance on Saturday, July 30, at the amphitheater. Arts was nominated this year for the ACM New Female Artist of the Year and iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist. Don’t miss her powerful, crystalline vocals and incredible stage show. Tickets are available at countryconcertseries.com.
And a weekend of music will wrap up with the eclectic rock and country band The Mavericks on Sunday, July 31. With Tejano and Latin influences, this band and their variety of instruments will entertain the whole family. Get your tickets at idahoconcertseries.com.
More acts are scheduled for the heat of the summer, including rock band Hawthorne Heights, with Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, who will perform Friday, Aug. 5. The Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, with special guests Bad Wolves and Hollywood Undead, will perform on Friday, Aug. 19. Rock bands Lit and Hoobastank are slated for Friday, Sept. 16, hip-hop star Bryce Vine on Friday, Sept. 23, and rock band Candlebox on Friday, Sept. 30. Tickets to the above performances can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com.
Country music lovers can rejoice as the Country Concert Series slate fills up: The Lacs on Saturday, Aug. 6, Dwight Yoakam on Friday, Aug. 12, Sawyer Brown with Logan Mize on Saturday, Sept. 17, and country music icon Uncle Kracker on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets for country concerts can be purchased on countryconcertseies.com.
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events. For more information or to book an RV stay or horse stall, visit bannockcountyeventcenter.us.