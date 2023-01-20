Bob Devine

Idaho State University men's basketball plays Portland State on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Reed Gym. Tickets range from $12 to $17 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office beginning one hour before the games.

"Black Adam" plays at the Bengal Theater in the ISU Pond Student Union Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars as the superhero in this story about how Black Adam came to be filled with a thirst for vengeance as a form of justice until he is confronted by the Justice Society's band of heroes who encourage him to change his ways. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

