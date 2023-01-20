Idaho State University men's basketball plays Portland State on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Reed Gym. Tickets range from $12 to $17 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office beginning one hour before the games.
"Black Adam" plays at the Bengal Theater in the ISU Pond Student Union Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars as the superhero in this story about how Black Adam came to be filled with a thirst for vengeance as a form of justice until he is confronted by the Justice Society's band of heroes who encourage him to change his ways. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Golden Globe winner, and probable Oscar nominee, "Banshees of Inisherin" plays this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell star in this acclaimed Irish tale about two estranged pals where one suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship and the community must deal with the consequences of that decision. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/banshees.
The ISU women's basketball team will play Eastern Washington Thursday at 7 p.m. and the University of Idaho on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. with both games in Reed Gym. Tickets range from $7 to $12 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office beginning one hour before the games.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in "Ticket to Paradise," showing Jan. 26-28 at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. A man and his ex-wife race to Bali, Indonesia, to stop their daughter from marrying a seaweed farmer. As they desperately try to sabotage the wedding, the bickering duo soon finds themselves rekindling old feelings that once made them happy together. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.
The Idaho State Civic Symphony will perform Jan. 28 in the Stephens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m., featuring Broadway performers and various songs from Broadway plays. Tickets run from $20 to $40. This is a fundraiser for the symphony, and tickets can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com.
Golden Globe nominee "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" will be shown on Jan. 29 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Marcel, a 1-inch-tall shell, lives with his grandmother alone in an Airbnb after the rest of their family's sudden, mysterious disappearance. When discovered by a guest amongst the clutter of the house, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans and a new hope of reuniting with his long-lost family. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/marcel.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.